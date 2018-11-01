Shapiro rallies for health care ahead of Election Day

SARASOTA- Democratic Congressional Candidate David Shapiro rallied with Florida Seniors today to protect social security and Medicare funding. With less than 5 days left till the election, Shapiro highlighted protecting the funding as a main difference between him and his opponent Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Democratic State Senate Candidate Olivia Babis also shared how important Medicaid funding’s been for her. With less than a week left till the election Shapiro says his team is focused on getting out the vote.

“Everything we possibly can,” Shapiro said. “Meeting groups like this, we’re knocking on doors, I think we’ve probably knocked on 15,000 at least, making phone calls probably around 75,000, gathering, we’re going to do a town hall very soon so people can ask questions. My first of I hope many of them over the course of my tenure as congressman.”

Shapiro will host that town hall on Saturday November 3rd at Bradenton Central Library.