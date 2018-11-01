Shapiro rallies for health care ahead of Election Day

By
Samantha Sonner
-
0
1

SARASOTA- Democratic Congressional Candidate David Shapiro rallied with Florida Seniors today to protect social security and Medicare funding. With less than 5 days left till the election, Shapiro highlighted protecting the funding as a main difference between him and his opponent Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Democratic State Senate Candidate Olivia Babis also shared how important Medicaid funding’s been for her. With less than a week left till the election Shapiro says his team is focused on getting out the vote.

“Everything we possibly can,” Shapiro said. “Meeting groups like this, we’re knocking on doors, I think we’ve probably knocked on 15,000 at least, making phone calls probably around 75,000, gathering, we’re going to do a town hall very soon so people can ask questions. My first of I hope many of them over the course of my tenure as congressman.”

Shapiro will host that town hall on Saturday November 3rd at Bradenton Central Library.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here