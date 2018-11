SARASOTA – Neighbors give Sarasota rabbi a very special jack–o’–lantern. The pumpkin features a Star of David to remember the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The neighbors of Rabbi Jonathan Katz warmed his heart yesterday on Halloween to show support for the Sarasota–Manatee Jewish community.

Katz, a Sarasota resident, wrote to the Herald–Tribune that support from the community has meant a great deal following the mass shooting.