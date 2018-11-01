Political Corner: Both parties stress turnout ahead of midterms

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson talk about the final push to Tuesday’s midterm election.

Anderson says Republicans hold a slight advantage in early voting and absentee ballots cast, but polls suggest the independent voters have been breaking to the Democratic candidates. He breaks down the top of the ticket with the two races that are being watched around the nation, the governor’s seat and U.S. Senate contest.

Sen. Bill Nelson is trying to hold off Governor Rick Scott’s challenge. Nelson was first elected to the seat in 2000. Scott is winding down his second term as governor.

Former Congressman Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum are locked in a showdown for governor. Both candidates made stops on the Suncoast this week. DeSantis made a stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota while Gillum attended a rally in Punta Gorda.

Both races are going down to the wire, with the democrats holding a slight advantage in several polls.

Many Suncoast Democratic candidates and supporters will be gathering at Michael’s On East in Sarasota to watch the returns and celebrate the campaign. Area Republican candidates and supporters will be just down the road from there at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

SNN will have extended team coverage from both venues as well as live panelists to discuss the results on Election Night.