Mote Marine Lab takes in stranded bottlenose dolphin in critical condition

SARASOTA- Mote Marine Lab took in a sick bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded in waters highly-concentrated with red tide.

It was a Halloween scare no boater would ever wish for; finding a stranded bottlenose dolphin off the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg.

Gretchen Lovewell, Strandings Investigations Coordinator at Mote Marine Lab said, “About an 8 foot, female bottlenose dolphin. She’s right around 325 pounds. She’s thin, but not emaciated.

The dolphin was struggling in shallow water. The boater tried pushing her to deeper water. She then restranded herself, so the boater contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

“They actually were able to structure the animal and bring it to shore,” Lovewell said.

The dolphin was to Mote Marine Lab, where biologists nicknamed her, Salem.

“She’s being treated for infection and parasites, which is what we learned from her blood work and some of the exams that we’ve done, but right now she’s still in very critical condition,” she said.

Salem is able to swim on her own, but Mote Marine Staff remain on their toes.

She said, “She’s very very responsive to sound. She’s hyper alert so that sometimes can be an indication of stress.”

But is red tide the culprit?

“She did strand in an area of very high concentrations of red tide, so of course we have taken those samples and are sending those over to get analyzed,” she said.

Those test results are not expected to come back until next week. Lovewell said mortality rates for Suncoast marine animals have dropped off since September.

Lovewell said, “Back to our normal levels, so we do get the occasional turtle and we’re still going out and responding to manatees. But we still haven’t had the same sort of mortality leading up to this.”

Lovewell encourages beach goers to contact Mote Marine Lab first, if an animal is found in distress.

“We’ll tell them how to hold the animal to keep it comfortable, while we get our teams there and the response vehicles,” she said.