Burglar with possible milk mustache is sought by police, Selby Gardens

By
Don Brennan
-
0
18

SARASOTA – Got milk?? A burglary suspect was caught on camera eating a sandwich and drinking milk in Sarasota café, now police are searching for him.

On Oct. 23, police say the man got into the cafe at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens around 1:15 a.m. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through a cooler, eating a sandwich and drinking from a jug of milk. He then took an unknown amount of cash from the register and left at about 1:35 a.m.

Police say the man may, or may not, have a milk mustache. He was wearing a white v–neck shirt at the time, and is about 30 years old

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Don Brennan
