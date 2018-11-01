Longboat Key Fire Rescue returns from Hurricane Michael relief

SARASOTA COUNTY- After 16 days in the panhandle assisting with hurricane relief, two Longboat Key firefighter/paramedics are home. Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi says they were prepared to lend a hand.

“Our mission was to be an advanced life support team, to assist with patient care. Once we did that, we also were a part of the removing trees from the home, secure the homes that were up there, basically working for the citizens.”

Firefighter/paramedics William Lewis and Richard Roome were deployed to Gulf County. Lewis says he motivated to help those in need.

“It’s kind of heartwarming to see,” said Lewis. “Communities come together, neighbors helping neighbors. It took a travesty for that to happen but it was ultimately heartwarming

Lewis says it’s an experience he won’t forget.

“There were some empty foundations where houses used to be,” continued Lewis. “Missing roofs, holes in roofs, holes in walls.”

Chief Dezzi says the communities support throughout all of this makes all of their sacrifice worthwhile.

“Working 16 straight days and answering emergency calls, doing all of the heavy work, using chainsaws, I mean, you couldn’t ask more from these guys. They did what they had to do and they did it well,” he said.

Although Roome and Lewis are back on the Suncoast, Chief Dezzi says Longboat Key Fire Rescue is ready to go back, if needed.

“It’s one of those things, when duty calls, you go,” said Lewis.