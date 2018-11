MANATEE COUNTY – Human remains have been found in Manatee County.

The remains were found in a brushy field by a Manatee County resident yesterday. According to the sheriff’s office, the resident was walking through the field near 16th Avenue East and 61st Street East at 1 p.m. and found the remains.

Detectives do not know if those remains are a man or a woman or how they got there, so the investigation is ongoing.