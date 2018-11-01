Friday Football Fever: Game of The Week Preview, Riverview at Sarasota

SARASOTA – A four mile stretch along South Tamiami Trail separates this area’s oldest rivalry: Riverview and Sarasota.

“With it being a rivalry game you don’t take anything lightly. We know that they are going to come out guns a blazing, and they are going to play their best game of the year against us and hopefully we do the same,” Riverview head coach Josh Smithers.

Last week the Rams wrapped up their third consecutive 8A-6 district title, leaving no lack of confidence enter this Fridays clash.

Senior Running Back Ali Boyce ran wild last week, registering close to 300 yards.

“You saw him making some cuts and some extra moves that you hadn’t seen yet this year. I think Ali is back to being Ali, and when we can get him going we are usually a pretty good football team on offense.”

For Ali this is always a game he has circled.

“It’s a big tradition; I’ve been playing it since my freshman year… Every year I get to play it and its fun.”

Riverview has won the last six meetings, and owns a 31-27 lead in the all-time series. But for first year head coach Spencer Hodges, it’s about finishing the Sailors season in style.

“Give our fans the last memory they deserve. For being here for the last four years, and going through the grit, the turmoil and the turnover,” Sarasota head coach Spencer Hodges.

Last week on senior night, Robbie Peterson cashed in four touchdowns for Sarasota, and now turns his attention on ending the drought this coming Friday.

One thing is for sure, come Friday night at 7:30PM, Charlie Cleland Stadium will be rocking.

“Atmosphere is always the best there. Half of the time their crowd is going for us also, so you know it’s always a good atmosphere.”

“I expect a lot of people to be here, it’s going to be big crowd.”