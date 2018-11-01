Florida mayor may have offered speed bumps for sex

LANTANA – This mayoral regime in Lantana may have hit a speed bump. That’s because Mayor David Stewart allegedly was trading humps for bumps.

Stewart reportedly told a constituent that he’d install speed bumps on her street in Lantana in exchange for sexual favors, according to a Florida Commission on Ethics filing cited by the Palm Beach Post.

Hizzoner told the paper the claims are “completely false.” Catherine Padilla filed a complaint on Jan. 2 claiming the mayor made his indecent proposal and she is asking Stewart to resign from the office he has held since 2000.