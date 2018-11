SARASOTA COUNTY – A brush fire breaks out Wednesday in Sarasota County leaving behind some damage.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports it happened at a tree line separating Merchant Pointe Plaza and the Ashton Lakes Complex after 2:30 P.M.

The fire burned some trees, a couple of vehicles and a shed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and nobody suffered any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.