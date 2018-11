The Riverview Kiltie Marching Band is hot off a great performance at last weekend's FBA festival, being the only Sarasota County school to score Straight Superiors at their marching assessment.

SARASOTA – The Riverview Kiltie Marching Band is hot off a great performance at last weekend’s FBA festival, being the only Sarasota County school to score Straight Superiors at their marching assessment. That makes 60 years of superior ratings and 60 years the band has existed.

So there’s no better theme than the one they chose.