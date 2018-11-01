Amendment 12: Lobbying and abuse of office

SARASOTA- Amendment 12 aims to curb lobbying and abuse of office by public officials, but will it really change that much?

It’s fairly common for some public and elected officials to leave their government jobs, and go work for organizations lobbying those same offices. Passing Amendment 12 would restrict this path.

“Right now we have a lot of these restrictions in place,” Alcock said. “For a lot of these actors, maybe not all of them for two years, so most substantively it’s a bump from 2 years to 6 years in terms of a prohibition on lobbying.”

The bill would also expand the number of public offices included in the lobbying restrictions.

“Former legislators,” Alcock said. “High level agency folks, justices, people serving in the justice department, even down at the county level commission. And it would ban them from officially lobbying, certainly the places that they work for, but more broadly the legislature in many cases.”

The amendment was put on the ballot by the constitutional revision commission, after similar legislation failed to pass the Florida Legislature.

“This one was pushed very hard by Speaker Corcoran,” Alcock said. “Who has been trying to do that legislatively, he had a lot of support as he got to appoint 9 folks on the commission, and it’s a fairly robust ethics package related to lobbying.”

New College of Florida Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says there isn’t a lot of fighting about this amendment, but there is some minor resistance.

“The official league of women voter’s position is actually no position,” Alcock said. “But they point out that they might think the 6 years is actually a little too strict or restrictive, and that there are a number of money in politics issues that are more pressing for ethics than this.”

