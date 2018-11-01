15th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair to add rare twist

SARASOTA – The Vikings are coming, and we’re not talking about the Minnesota Vikings!

The Sarasota Medieval Fair, which had 85,000 visitors last year, returns for a three–weekend run with an invigorated lineup, and a Vikings theme.

This year’s living history lesson takes place in the town of Edinton, as the Saxons led by King Alfred fight off invading Norse Vikings. The Vikings vs. Saxons theme in the year 878 AD predates most medieval fairs, so it is a rare treat for the Suncoast.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair returns to Ringling Woods near the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for the next 3 weekends. Cost is $35 per person and tickets can be purchased online.