Venice boat fire causes around $1-million in damages

SARASOTA – A boat fire at the Venice Yacht Club dock yesterday afternoon is believed to have caused about $1 million in damage

Two boats heavily burned and at least one other was heavily scorched.

The Charis out of Fort Walton Beach, was one of two boats that were fully engulfed by flames when Venice firefighters arrived shortly after 1:40 p.m.

Sail la Vie, out of Sarasota, had scorch marks on its side.

A fourth boat had its sails catch on fire and some scorching on its hull., and at least one dock was heavily burned as well.

Northbound Tarpon Center Drive was closed as emergency personnel responded.

No one was injured in the blaze.