Venice boat fire causes around $1-million in damages

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
89

SARASOTA – A boat fire at the Venice Yacht Club dock yesterday afternoon is believed to have caused about $1 million in damage

Two boats heavily burned and at least one other was heavily scorched.

The Charis out of Fort Walton Beach, was one of two boats that were fully engulfed by flames when Venice firefighters arrived shortly after 1:40 p.m.

Sail la Vie, out of Sarasota, had scorch marks on its side.

A fourth boat had its sails catch on fire and some scorching on its hull., and at least one dock was heavily burned as well.

Northbound Tarpon Center Drive was closed as emergency personnel responded.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

