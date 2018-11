HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS – The Cardinal Mooney Cougars magical season on the links has finally ended.

With a two round score of 614, the Cougars finished fifth out of 16 teams in the 2018 FHSAA 1A Boys State Golf Finals. Noah Kumar, Jake Nash, Jake Hebda, Robbie Higgins, and Wyatt Plattner shot rounds of: 72, 76, 77, 78, and 82 respectively, Tuesday morning at Mission Inn Resort.

Meanwhile, in the Class 1A girls tournament, St. Stephens finished 10th out of 15 schools.