SNN Commentary: The recent plague of domestic terror

Each week SNN News Director Craig Burdick takes a few moments of your time to address an issue near and dear to him that affects the Suncoast. Today Craig talks about the recent acts of domestic terror.

“Even for someone who has spent his entire adult life working in this business, the news over the last few days has been brutal.

A South Florida man arrested for sending out more than a dozen potentially explosive devices.

Many of us here in the SNN newsroom assumed this was our big breaking news story of the week. We were wrong.

As a peaceful Saturday morning in a leafy Pittsburgh suburb turned into, as the Washington Post headline put it, “A mass murder in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood.” The live images captured the heroic efforts of law enforcement to save lives and take down the shooter, but you could tell from the looks on their faces and those of the reporters on scene, it was very bad.

I like to tell our SNN staff no matter how bad the story, you should always find some hope to share. The synagogue shooting, as with other similar events, tests my rule to the limit.

What kind of people build bombs to terrorize and instill fear in all of us? Who arms themselves to the teeth with the idea of killing people during a morning of celebration and worship?

Perhaps like you, I am without answers as to such motivation.

But, in interviews we conducted over the weekend, several people told us, despite the tragic loss of life, despite the injuries to four first responders, the actions of bad actors only harden their resolve in their faith and their belief that good will win out.

Our job is to deliver the news to you and sometimes that’s tough for both of us. But, it helps just enough when we find people who can see past the horror and see hope. Thank you.

That’s how we view things this week. I’m Craig Burdick. Thanks for watching SNN, The Suncoast News Network.”

