Sarasota School District making sweeping security changes

SARASOTA – In a sweeping change to the security hierarchy of Sarasota District Schools Police, the district’s head of security and safety is leaving the school system on the same day the district’s police chief has been reassigned to a senior administrative role within the district.

Timothy Enos, current Captain and Emergency Operations Bureau Commander with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, as the school district’s new Executive Director of Safety and Security and Chief of Police, pending employee background checks and School Board approval.

Enos will replace current district police chief Paul Grohowski, who will be reassigned to an administrative role.

Captain Enos will oversee all strategic safety functions of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department. His appointment coincides with Michael Andreas leaving the school district, according to a news release from the Sarasota County School District.

The school district will tap Sergeant Steve Kim of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department to serve as interim Chief of Police during the month-long transition.

“I am thrilled to have Captain Timothy Enos join the school district as its new Executive Director and Chief of Police,” commented Todd Bowden, superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. “Tim is homegrown. He is a graduate of Riverview High School and a product of the Sarasota County School District.

“I am deeply honored to be the next Executive Director and Chief of Police with Sarasota County Schools,” noted Timothy Enos. “Keeping our students and school communities safe is a top priority and I look forward to collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and the men and women of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department to ensure the safety and well-being of our children.”

“Tim’s passion for education, children, and his community is evident from the work he has done here at the sheriff’s office including his 15 years of service to our Youth Services Section,” said Sheriff Tom Knight.

Captain Enos has served with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years and is currently responsible for the overall operation of the emergency operations bureau.

Captain Enos holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and is a graduate of the Command Officers Development Course at the University of Louisville/Southern Police Institute. Earlier this year, Enos graduated from the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Sarasota program and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Commanders Academy. Captain Enos is a recipient of the Drug Free Youth Monica Beckett Leadership Award, the National Association of School Resource Officers Model Agency Award, the Los Angeles School Police Officers Association Leadership Award and a recipient of the School Safety Advocacy Council Presidential Citation. Enos currently lives in Sarasota and enjoys being a part of the Riverview High School baseball coaching staff.