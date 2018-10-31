Sarasota Police is protecting houses of worship

SARASOTA – In the wake of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last week, the city of Sarasota wants every place of worship in the city to know that they are taking measures to keep their gatherings safe.

In the Fall of 2015, the Police Department adopted a handbook of security measures for houses of worship throughout the city. Members of the Police Department frequently meet with leaders and members of various houses of worship to provide additional training on safety and security measures of various houses of worship to provide additional training on safety and security measures through the Sarasota Police Crime Investigation Unit.

“Whenever we’re aware of a major event, we do ensure that there’s an increased level of security and every weekend, whenever we have services, we really hope that our officers swing by and make their presence known because just having a law enforcement officer in the area is a deterrent to any criminal act.”

Robinson also shared that the police department’s message is to immediately notify police of any suspicious activity at a house of worship and to let the house leaders know as well.”