Sarasota celebrates Halloween with Zombie Thriller

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota would not be complete on this spooky holiday without the Tenth Annual Halloween Fright Night.

The throngs filled up St. Armand’s Circle as people busted out some creative costumes.

Planet of the Apes cruised around the circle and a violinist played some soothing tunes.

This would set up the main event as Sarasota High School Students dressed up as zombies to perform Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’.

The students performed making sure the surrounding crowd enjoyed the best views.

Nokomis resident Rich Bradley came to watch his daughter perform in the Zombie Thriller.

“It’s pretty neat my daughter is a rainbow professor so that had an accident and so she’s all blown up with laboratory accidents.”

Halloween Fright Night will return next year to St. Armands.