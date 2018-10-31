Ron DeSantis begins campaign tour on the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY- Florida candidates for governor are in their last week of campaigning as election day draws near.

Wednesday, Andrew Gillum was in Orlando and Tampa, while Republican, Ron DeSantis started his tour on the Suncoast.

Former Congressman DeSantis appeared at Dolphin Aviation at SRQ Airport Wednesday morning.

DeSantis went off on Gillum for his focus on impeaching President Trump.

DeSantis touted his U.S. Navy experience, law enforcement, and military endorsements, and assured voters he will address the blue–green algae crisis in South Florida, if elected. He said residents’ jobs are to get out and vote.

“Make sure you’re getting people to come off the sidelines particularly the governor’s race is going to have a major impact on the future of this state. I will build off the success that we’ve had, I’ll protect our economic momentum, I’ll protect our communities, I’ll protect our environment, and I’ll do it with honor and integrity,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ next stop is at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar in Punta Gorda, followed by a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Fort Myers Wednesday night, where he will join President Trump.