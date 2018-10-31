Ron DeSantis begins campaign tour on the Suncoast

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
22

MANATEE COUNTY- Florida candidates for governor are in their last week of campaigning as election day draws near.

Wednesday, Andrew Gillum was in Orlando and Tampa, while Republican, Ron DeSantis started his tour on the Suncoast.

Former Congressman DeSantis appeared at Dolphin Aviation at SRQ Airport Wednesday morning.

DeSantis went off on Gillum for his focus on impeaching President Trump.

DeSantis touted his U.S. Navy experience, law enforcement, and military endorsements, and assured voters he will address the blue–green algae crisis in South Florida, if elected.  He said residents’ jobs are to get out and vote.

“Make sure you’re getting people to come off the sidelines particularly the governor’s race is going to have a major impact on the future of this state. I will build off the success that we’ve had, I’ll protect our economic momentum, I’ll protect our communities, I’ll protect our environment, and I’ll do it with honor and integrity,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ next stop is at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar in Punta Gorda, followed by a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Fort Myers Wednesday night, where he will join President Trump.

Previous articleSarasota School District making sweeping security changes
Next articleMind the gap shows college students local job opportunities
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here