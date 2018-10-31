Parkland students urge Sarasota residents to vote

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
26

SARASOTA – Parkland students are urging Sarasota residents to vote.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students spent Tuesday urging Sarasota residents to hit the polls.

David Hogg was in Sarasota along with about 8 other students from Parkland as part of the group’s fall segment of their Vote for Our Lives bus tour.

The students spent Tuesday morning coloring the sidewalks of Ringling College with chalk, adding the words “Vote” wherever they could.

After leaving Ringling, the students went to University of South Florida Sarasota–Manatee, then Siesta Key for a beach barbecue.

