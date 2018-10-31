More red tide precautions on the Suncoast

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – More red tide precautions on the suncoast.

A Three chamber filtration system was installed in April, and that system could reduce nourishment for red tide.

According to the Herald Tribune, the unique baffle box filters organic matter, garbage and sediment pouring into the system placed underneath 10th Street near the Boat Ramp.

The box was intended to protect the boat basin, which was dredged of tons of silt earlier this year.

It will also help to keep nitrogen and nutrients that exacerbate red tide blooms out of coastal waters.

The yearly collection estimate increased from an initial projection of 36 tons to as much as 50 tons of waste a year.

