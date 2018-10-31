Mind the gap shows college students local job opportunities

SARASOTA- Hundreds of college students saw what Sarasota had to offer at the Mind the Gap job exploration event. In its third year, the event brings college students together with CEO’s of local companies to see what job options are available for them in Sarasota when they graduate.

The event was held at Robart’s arena, and dozens of local business leaders set up stands to meet with the local students. Dealer’s united CEO Pete Petersen says talented students graduate from local colleges and universities every year, and it’s important to keep that talent here.

“There’s this big stigma that there’s nothing here in Sarasota,” Dealer’s United CEO Pete Petersen said. “There’s no business, there’s no young people, so this event is to smash all of that and show there is a lot of young people here looking for jobs and there’s a lot of employers that are actually hiring.”

Petersen says many of these businesses also go into classes at the local schools to help students learn what options are available to them. Students also got a chance to hear from speaker’s discussing the local job market, and participate in hands-on, course-altering tracks facilitated by leaders in the local job market.