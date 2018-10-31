Local police department shares safety tips for Halloween

NORTH PORT – While today is Halloween, the North Port Police Department wants trick-or-treaters that there are safety precautions to take when they go out to knock on doors.

“Probably the most important tip is to maybe go with people. Stay in packs; go around and I think that may ease a lot of people’s concerns of who will answer the doors. Just staying together and kind of looking after each other.”

Another tip Taylor shared for trick-or-treaters is to wear brighter costumes or carry flashlights. There are some dark streets in North Port and this will help drivers see kids who are crossing the streets.