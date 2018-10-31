Israeli soldiers share stories on the Suncoast

SARASOTA – While unspeakable horror struck a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, two Israeli soldiers were in Sarasota getting ready to talk about how important it is to defend Jews.

It was a Suncoast teen who helped them get here.

Tayla Rosenthal is a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, interning with StandWithUs, a nonprofit supporting Israel and fighting anti-Semitism.

Her internship prepares her for the challenges she may face regarding Israel.

“I went to a conference in August to learn all the necessary skills to be able to do Israel education programs,” Rosenthal said.

She says the purpose is to put a face to Israel.

Two of the faces, Lyra and Barak, shared their experiences in the Israeli army.

They’re part of the StandWithUs “Israeli Soldiers Tour”, where for the past two weeks, soldiers spoke at venues all around the country and shared stories never before heard.

“In Israel, army is mandatory for both men and women,” Lyra said. “It’s an obligation, but also history has shown we need to defend our brothers, we need to defend our country, so we do it proudly.”

“It’s not easy to do this position for a lot of hours during the day, all over the borders,” Barak said.

Barak says it’s not just about protecting Israel’s Jews, but all Jews.

“I believe that if Israel will be safe, the Jewish in the world will be safe,” Barak said. “If there’s no Israel, it’ll be very difficult to be Jewish in the world.”

Rosenthal feels it’s her responsibility to keep sharing stories like theirs.

“This is my sixth event for the year, and my goal is to do 20, so hopefully it happens,” Rosenthal said.