SARASOTA – Singer–songwriter Duane Betts’ new music video will premiere on Billboard.

The Sarasota–shot video for ‘Downtown Runaround’ includes live footage from the historic Five O’Clock Club, where Betts’ played to a sold–out audience in August.

On Thursday, Billboard will host Betts’ video for “Downtown Runaround,” which is the second single from his debut EP “Sketches of American Music.”

Betts is the son of Allman Brothers Band co–founder and current Sarasota County resident Dickey Betts.