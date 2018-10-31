Car crashed into AT&T building

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a car crashing into a building, Wednesday morning.

A car crashed into the AT&T retailer on Tamiami Trail, just after 10:30. Firefighters say one person was evaluated at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Businesses say their salon just next door, was filled with customers at the time, they are thankful no one was injured.

“We hear this engine revving really loud,” said Benjamin Hartman. “I’m like oh no, what’s going on? Like is there an airplane that crashed, but it was a car at the place next door.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.