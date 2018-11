VENICE – Sadie Kluner and Aja Jones both registered 11 kills a piece for the Indians, as Venice downed Lakewood Ranch 25-12, 25-12, 25-10.

Venice pulled out to a 10-1 lead in the third set, cashing in three aces from Paige Canevari. Next up from the Indians, a Regional final meeting with Palm Harbor, Tuesday at the Tepee.