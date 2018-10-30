Thousands of books on sale after Thanksgiving

SUNCOAST – You may not find Leonardo Da Vinci’s Codex of Leicester, which Bill Gates bought for $25 million, but there are plenty of other used books on sale after Thanksgiving!

25,000 books will be up for grabs at Brant’s Used Books’ warehouse in Sarasota. The sale will have huge markdowns. The book store on Lime Avenue will hold the sale November 30 through December 2.

According to the Herald Tribune, Brant’s Books opened in 1956 on Brown Avenue near the corner of U.S. 41 and Bay Road in Sarasota. The store sold a mixture of antiques and books at first but quickly evolved into a bookstore. They’ve been on Lime Avenue for about six years. Owner Barbara Barone usually charges at least $5 per book, but customers will be able to take advantage of huge markdowns on thousand of mostly nonfiction books.