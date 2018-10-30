Suncoast places of worship have had security plan for years

SARASOTA – Security has been at the forefront at houses of worship in Sarasota for years.

A deadly church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 led the Sarasota Police Department to meet with local clergy to discuss security measures. They developed a handbook to secure and protect local congregations.

The SPD’s Crime Prevention Unit also meets regularly with religious leaders to assess safety, and after the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, the police department placed visible patrols around local houses of worship in the city of Sarasota.

First Baptist Church of Sarasota has had guards in place for about 10 years. Temple Emanu–El in Sarasota County hired armed guards for their services about four years ago.