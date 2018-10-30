Suncoast places of worship have had security plan for years

By
Don Brennan
-
0
40

SARASOTA – Security has been at the forefront at houses of worship in Sarasota for years.

A deadly church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 led the Sarasota Police Department to meet with local clergy to discuss security measures. They developed a handbook to secure and protect local congregations.

The SPD’s Crime Prevention Unit also meets regularly with religious leaders to assess safety, and after the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, the police department placed visible patrols around local houses of worship in the city of Sarasota.

First Baptist Church of Sarasota has had guards in place for about 10 years. Temple Emanu–El in Sarasota County hired armed guards for their services about four years ago.

Previous articleThe Suncoast remembers the Jews lives lost in Pittsburgh
Next articleFDLE sexual predator search app in time for Halloween
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here