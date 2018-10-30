President Trump and former President Obama on campaign trail

FLORIDA – Both President Trump, and former President Obama are on the campaign trail as Election Day nears. They will visit Florida during this final week leading up to the state’s nationally watched elections for governor and U.S. Senate.

Trump last week announced he’ll attend a rally in Estero in Lee County, on Wednesday night. Obama will headline a rally in Miami on Friday.

Things got ugly on social media prior to these visits. Trump tweeted Monday, “In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor – and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!”
Gillum responded by tweeting “On Twitter there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he’s weak. Florida, go vote today.”

