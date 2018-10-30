Political Corner: Ziegler looks to join wife as Suncoast elected official

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner talked to Christian Ziegler about his campaign for the Sarasota County Commission District 2 seat.

Ziegler has made a name for himself in Suncoast GOP politics, first working for Congressman Vern Buchanan and currently as a GOP State Committeeman. He won his primary race in August and is a heavy favorite to defeat Democrat Ruta Jouniari.

Ziegler has towed the GOP line when it comes to low taxes and limited government and remains a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. He says clean water, affordable housing and managing growth are some of the issues he’s been talking to voters about.

If he wins, he’ll join his wife, Bridget Ziegler, in public office. She’s the Sarasota County School Board Chair, defeating Nick Guy in August to win her second term. Christian Ziegler and fellow GOP Alan Maio, the incumbent Sarasota County commissioner in District 4, will be on the ballot for Sarasota County voters.

Maio is being challenged by Democratic candidate Wesley Anne Beggs.

Ziegler downplayed the so-called blue wave in the midterms and says locally, he expects Republicans to do very well.

Early voting has already begun along the Suncoast. The election is Nov. 6, and SNN will have expanded coverage Tuesday night of local, state and national races.