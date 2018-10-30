Gillum Campaign visits Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Charlotte County gets a taste of the blue wave Tuesday as Democrat Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and company makes their way to town.

Gillum supporters holding up signs sang songs of praise at St. Mary’s Primitive Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.

The Gillum Campaign bus made its way to the church as the hope to be governor got off and greeted supporters.

The Charlotte County Democratic Party organized the event and Gillum’s running mate Chris King accompanied him.

Gillum met a roaring ovation and discussed topics including education, climate change and gun reform.

“When you elect me governor of the state of Florida we’re going to pay teachers what they are worth. You better believe in science and the realness of global climate change and sea level rise when you live in a state that is surrounded by water on three sides. If you wanna shoot a gun that can fire off 60 bullets in 60 seconds you ought to join the military those weapons have no place in our city streets.”

Gillum is trying to become the first Democratic governor of Florida in 20 years. The election is November 6.