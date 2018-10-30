Four bicyclists hit by car, critically injured in Venice

Sarasota County – Four bicyclists are in critical condition after a car crashes into them Tuesday morning in Venice.

The crash happened just before 9 am on Center Road west of Rockley Boulevard in Venice, The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.

The FHP says the four bicyclist were initially riding in the right eastbound lane of Center Road in the bicycle lane. The bicyclist made a lane change from the right lane into the left lane, in front of the approaching vehicle.

The car, traveling in the left eastbound lane of Center Road, struck all four bicyclist within the left lane.

Three of the bicyclists were airlifted and one was transported by ground to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

All four patients, three men and one woman, are currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.