FDLE sexual predator search app in time for Halloween

SUNCOAST – Florida Department of Law Enforcement launches a new ‘Search Sexual Offenders and Predators’ button. The new public safety mobile app is here just in time for Halloween.

The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of seven FDLE public services featured on the app. Users can use the interactive map to display the registered residential addresses of sex offenders and predators, but location services on the phone must be turned on.

The app also allows users to search active AMBER, Missing Child and Silver Alerts and search wanted persons or stolen vehicle information. Users can search unsolved cases in the state and submit a tip about suspicious activity through the app as well.

The FDLE App can be downloaded for free in the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.