Boats catch fire in Venice

VENICE – Multiple boats caught fire in the Venice Yacht Club. Police and firefighters dispatched to 1330 Tarpon Center Drive at around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon for reports of boats that caught on fire.

“Well it’s certainly very unusual and it’s scary until you realize that hopefully there weren’t any people involved. I don’t think anybody was injured. I don’t think anybody was on the boat. That would’ve made it horrific,” witness John Normanton said.

According to the Venice Fire Department, the boats involved in the fire were docked at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.