Amendment 10: State and local government structure and organization

SARASOTA- Passing Amendment 10 would lead to changes in state and local government structure and operation. It could bring four separate changes to Florida’s constitution; three of which are small changes.

“We have language in our constitution that authorizes a department of Veteran’s Affairs this would mandate it,” Alcock said. “This would also create an office of domestic security and counterterrorism within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, it would take the dates of the legislative session and put them into the constitution and formalize it.”

But the most controversial part of the amendment ensure the election of sheriffs, property appraisers, supervisors of elections, tax collectors, and clerks of court in charter counties.

“It would prohibit counties from abolishing any of those offices and require they all be filled by an election,” Alcock said. “The vast majority of counties including ours would not be affected by this.”

Some counties like Miami-Dade have replaced some of these offices with appointed officials. Sarasota County Clerk Karen Rushing says it’s important these offices are independent.

“The county is not a person,” Rushing said. “And the voters are what really count, and so it’s what the voters think that’s really important and not necessarily what an elected board thinks.”

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight says it ensures the offices will be held accountable by the people.

“In my case,” Knight said. “Am I keeping them safe, are they happy with my performance, every 4 years they decide if they want to keep me, and my ability to work for them, so this will ensure citizens have the right to vote, that they don’t get that right removed from them.”

Some argue the amendment removes some local control.

“The resistance,” Alcock said. “ The arguments against it are, it’s an infringement on the idea of home rule for charter counties, and so they don’t like the idea of people outside the county mandating how they fill these positions.”

“Yes, there is something about home rule,” Knight said. “But home rule was created to ensure that counties can do designs on roadways and skyscrapers, and protect their beaches and setbacks. Not to control the voters to have the ability to vote in their constitutional officers.”

You can find a sample ballot ahead of election day by visiting these websites:

Manatee County: https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots

Sarasota County: https://www.sarasotavotes.com/precinctfinder.aspx

Charlotte County: https://www.charlottevotes.com/Portals/Charlotte/State%20Senate%20District%2026%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf