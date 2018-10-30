A New Program is Coming to Ringling College

Ringling College of Art and Design is adding a new entertainment design major to it’s catalog. This will be the 14th major offered by the college. The area of study focuses on the designs for places like theme parks, dining areas , museums, zoos, and other similar areas.

“Well we all know there’s interest. Already existing students have started their own club around this particular industry in this area and we are near Orlando which is the epicenter of the industry. Our students are all about telling stories through different medium and this particular major allows them to come in with those ideas and build and create spaces that are thematically driven to tell stories.” ]