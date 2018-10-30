A Helping Hand: Wendy Renoit

NORTH PORT – North Port High School Junior Wendy Renoit has a vision board in his room, with medals and photos.

“Basically these remind me to keep on going, to try and get more,” Renoit said.

He’s a dual athlete, playing football in the fall and running track in the spring.

Now there’s a photo on the wall he never thought he’d see, one of him in a neck brace taken after he went in for a tackle on a September 28 home game against Lakewood Ranch.

“The other player cut back to my side, and it was a full head to head collision,” Renoit said. “As soon as I hit the player, I thought I could get back up, just a simple hit. Then I felt a pop in the left side of my neck and I went straight down to the ground.”

His sister, Lovely, got the call.

“I started freaking out,” she said.

She says Wendy was calm.

“He was watching the game on his phone and stuff like that, and he was like, ‘Can you check the score?’”

Then he found out that pop in his neck was a fracture of his C1 and C6.

The doctor told him he’d be in a neck brace for three to six months.

“Before the injury I used to help with bills around the house,” Renoit said, but thanks to A Helping Hand from Attorney Carl Reynolds of Carl Reynolds Law, he can now just focus on his recovery.

Reynolds presented Wendy and Lovely a $1,000 check.

“Hopefully this will help you on your way to recovery,” Reynolds said.

Renoit hopes to go back to school before the end of the year. He wants to play football again his senior year, and after he graduates he hopes to go to Washington University to study physical therapy.