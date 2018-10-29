The Suncoast remembers the Jews lives lost in Pittsburgh

SARASOTA COUNTY – The Suncoast remembers the 11 Jews who were murdered in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee organized a vigil at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds to mourn the Jewish lives lost.

Hundreds gathered and paid their respects as rabbis throughout the region spoke with heavy hearts.

Each candle lit represented the individual life that was lost in the attack.

“It’s not the kind of thing you can just take a pill for and be better the next day. It’s really an affront especially to Jews in the United States but really to all people who want to practice their faith in a secure facility, ” said Ken Marsh President of the Congregation at Temple Beth Emanu-El.

“When they released the names and the ages of those who were killed it hit me all over again. It was as if I knew them all I mean not literally but I know them, ” said Rabbi Brenner Glickman of Temple Beth Emanu-El.

An estimated 1700 people showed up for the event including Sheriff Tom Knight, Vern Buchanan, and Margaret Good.