Suncoast reacts to Pittsburgh shooting ahead of Monday’s vigil

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee CEO Howard Tevlowitz says you don’t have to be from Pittsburgh, or even Jewish, to feel the pain that fills Squirrel Hill.

“If something happens in Europe, we feel it. It happens in Israel; we feel it,” Tevlowitz said.

He calls the Tree of Life Synagogue, and any place of worship, a place for prayer and peace.

“It’s a place for celebrations, not for hate,” Tevlowitz said.

It was Iris Nahemow’s place for celebrations before she moved to Sarasota.

“My children had their Bat Mitzvahs there, we had weddings there, and we had happy and sad occasions,” Nahemow said.

She calls Squirrel Hill a tight-knit community, estimating 40-50% of the population is Jewish, and the rest, a melting pot.

“It’s a community where people stay,” Nahemow said. “I feel numb; I feel very sad.”

She says she feels grateful, though, to have moved from one strong community to another.

“My family in Pittsburgh and my friends in Sarasota, both from the Jewish community and the secular community, have reached out to me,” Nahemow said. “My phone has not stopped ringing.”

The Jewish Federation hosted a candlelight vigil at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Monday night.