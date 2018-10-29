Sarasota’s croc doc names a new species

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
140

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s crocodile specialist recognizes a species in Africa.

Pine View graduate Matt Shirley spends most of his time in Africa, but it all started on Siesta Key.

After years of work on slender snouted crocodiles, Shirley and a team of scientists discovered that what they thought was one species was actually two.

According to the Herald Tribune, the Sarasota native got to name the new crocodile species Mecistops leptorhynchus in an October article for the scientific journal Zootaxa, as well as appear in  NationalGeographic.com.

The 37  year old  Pine View alum grew up on Siesta Key.

Previous articleSarasota Crew shines at annual Halloween Regatta
Next articlePresident of Hungary visits Sarasota for medical conference
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here