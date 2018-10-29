Sarasota’s croc doc names a new species

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s crocodile specialist recognizes a species in Africa.

Pine View graduate Matt Shirley spends most of his time in Africa, but it all started on Siesta Key.

After years of work on slender snouted crocodiles, Shirley and a team of scientists discovered that what they thought was one species was actually two.

According to the Herald Tribune, the Sarasota native got to name the new crocodile species Mecistops leptorhynchus in an October article for the scientific journal Zootaxa, as well as appear in NationalGeographic.com.

The 37 year old Pine View alum grew up on Siesta Key.