Sarasota Crew shines at annual Halloween Regatta

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – Sarasota Crew really shined at the annual Halloween Regatta in Tampa.

Racing at the  Bypass Canal in Tampa, Sarasota Crew raced against 21 other teams in 47 different events.

Varsity and novice athletes raced 4,000 meters and the middle school athletes raced 2,000 meters.

Head Coach Casey Galvanek said it was a great experience against the top teams in the  region, and that the team left with lots of positive forward momentum.

The team also left with 38 first place finishes, 7 second place finishes, and 7 third
place finishes.

They also took the Team Points Trophy for the seventh year in a row.

 

Kathy Leon
