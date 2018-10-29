President of Hungary visits Sarasota for medical conference

SARASOTA- More than 100 doctors from around the globe met in Sarasota to honor Hungarian medical traditions this week for Hungarian Medical Association of America’s 50th anniversary meeting.

The sunshine brings professors across the globe, from the Mayo Clinic in Maine to Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary to the Sandcastle Resort on Lido Key every year for this event.

It was the association’s largest gathering yet this year.

The president of Hungary, János Áder, made an appearance Monday.

“It’s very important for us to work with the Hungarian government, the respect they have shown us to bring the president of the country to Sarasota to acknowledge what we’re doing is very important for us, but very important for the whole Hungarian community, so we’re honored that the president is here today,” said Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, Former President of the Hungarian Medical Association of America.

The HMAA’s goal is to strengthen a Hungarian-American alliance for college student-exchange programs.

