Dance class is available for people suffering from disease

SARASOTA – Monday afternoons are a special time for Soul Studios in Sarasota. Neuro-Challenge hosts a Parkinson Disease in Motion program at this studio for people suffering from or showing symptoms of the disease.

“These people are troopers. They’re very interested in moving. They’re loyal, they come to class every week, they’re funny, and, I think, for me, they bring out my funny and silly side.”

The session is a hit for dancers like Vince Doherty, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease over ten years ago.

“We need it or I need it to just keep motivated both physically and mentally,” Doherty said.

Doherty feels like Monday afternoons are more than just a simple exercise.

“The best part is meeting other people and being motivated by some of the people who have it and had it longer than I and do just whatever they can do to progress and get along in everyday life,” Doherty said.