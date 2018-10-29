Charlotte County man wanted for cutting another man’s chest

CHARLOTTE – Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for cutting another man’s chest during a fight in Charlotte County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports, 40 year-old Kevin Dwyer of Englewood, was riding in a cab with a man and a woman around 5:30 Monday morning when they began arguing and fighting each other.

That’s when the driver dropped them off on Rotonda Boulevard.

After getting dropped off, the fight continued, leading to the victim’s injury to the chest.

Deputies did not say how Dwyer allegedly cut the victim’s chest, but did say he’s wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on Dwyer’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.