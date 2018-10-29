Cape Coral woman goes missing at Sarasota marina

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – A Cape Coral woman goes missing at A Sarasota marina

Cape Coral police are searching for a 57–year–old woman who was last seen at 2 Marina Plaza on Saturday.

Her car, a 2000 black BMW convertible, was found at the marina and towed away.

Police say Charlotte McGahee suffers from schizophrenia and has made threats to harm herself.

McGahee is described as a 5 feet 2 inches ,180 pounds WITH brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call Cape Coral police at 239–574–3223.

