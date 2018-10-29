Campaigns ramp up efforts to ensure voter turnout

SARASOTA – As we inch closer to election day, campaigns try to ensure that people get out and rock the vote.

With that in mind, campaigns are ramping up efforts to ensure voter–turnout.

Both sides are doing anything from knocking on doors to pulling in political celebrities to fire up partisans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned with Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson this past weekend , current Vice President Mike Pence was in Jacksonville with Ron DeSantis, and President Donald Trump is scheduled for a Halloween night visit to Fort Myers, where he’ll be joined by Gov. Rick Scott and DeSantis.

Most polls show that less than 10 percent of voters are undecided on the contests, and with so few voters left to be persuaded, that has heightened the parties’ focus on making sure that voters actually cast ballots.