Campaigns ramp up efforts to ensure voter turnout

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
18

SARASOTA – As we inch closer to election day, campaigns try to ensure that people get out and rock the vote.

With that in mind, campaigns are ramping up efforts to ensure voter–turnout.

Both sides are doing anything from knocking on doors to pulling in political celebrities to fire up partisans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned with Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson this past weekend , current Vice President Mike Pence was in Jacksonville with Ron DeSantis, and President Donald Trump is scheduled for a Halloween night visit to Fort Myers, where he’ll be joined by Gov. Rick Scott and DeSantis.

Most polls show that less than 10 percent of voters are undecided on the contests, and with so few voters left to be persuaded, that has heightened the parties’ focus on making sure that voters actually cast ballots.

Previous articleCape Coral woman goes missing at Sarasota marina
Next articleSarasota Crew shines at annual Halloween Regatta
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here