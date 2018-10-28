Nonprofit Dance Studio’s Grand Opening

SARASOTA- Platinum Superstars Dance Factory celebrated its grand opening Sunday.

Tonisha Benson is CEO and dance instructor of the nonprofit dance studio. She says her mission to bring young inner-city girls from Newtown into the competitive dance world is now a reality. Benson’s goal is to support the needs of her community and build relationships with the families in the area. Dance changed her life, she’s hopes it will impact the girls in her studio as well.

“When they grow up, it’s something they can get a scholarship for and go to college,” said Benson. “It’s just really important because a lot of young ladies are lost. So dance, once again, is just something that brings it back in. That’s my mission, changing each dancers life, one 8 count at a time.”

Benson says Platinum Superstars provides a safe place for children to rely on.