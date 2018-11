SARASOTA – MOTE Marine Aquarium secured $28 million for the new aquarium location.

Just days after the Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved the multi-level aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park. The 28 million dollars in private donations will go towards the 130 million dollar project.

MOTE’s CEO, Michael Crosby says the new location will enhance their hands-on teaching labs, and include interactive STEM research training labs.